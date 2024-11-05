The Reserve Bank of Australia remains gung-ho on beating inflation, unfussed by high rates given the resilient labour market:

Full text is here, the first one is today's decision, the second link is to the SoMP (what's the SoMP? ,,, scroll right down for an explanation)

***

The RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy. It outlines the bank's views on domestic and international economic conditions. also provides an analysis of the bank's policy decisions and an outlook for inflation and output growth. It typically includes: An overview of the global and domestic economic situation, which incorporates various factors such as growth, inflation, employment, and monetary and fiscal policies of key countries. Information about financial markets, which details changes in asset prices, exchange rates, and monetary policy settings worldwide. Domestic economic conditions, which provides a comprehensive analysis of key indicators including GDP, consumer spending, business investments, the labor market, and housing market. Forecasts for domestic economic activity and inflation, typically for a period of two years ahead. And an assessment of the balance of risks surrounding these forecasts.