Its been a good long while since we've heard from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.

We've had plenty from the Bank this week:

Grandstanding populist politicians are calling for Lowe to resign, the Greens started it. Now a few governing party MPs are suggesting not extending Lowe's term (due to finish in September this year).

The squeals always start when a central bank jacks interest rates up. Lowe has many missteps to answer for, but raising interest rates to combat inflation is not one of them.

Anyway, Lowe is speaking in the Australian parliament next week:

As for timings above:

15 February 11.15 am AEDT is:

15 February 0015 GMT

14 February 1915 US Eastern time

17 February 9.30 am AEDT