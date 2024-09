Australian Treasurer Chalmers will hold a press conference after the RBA statement later today.

Chalmers at 3pm Sydney time

0100 US Eastern time

0500 GMT

Chalmers has previously criticised the central bank as having smashed the economy with high interest rates. I suspect he'll be deflecting more blame today.

--

On the Reserve Bank of Australia:

Statement due today at 2.30 pm Sydney time