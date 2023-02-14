Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be under a lot of pressure when he appears in committee in Australia's parliament on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

Not only is his performance on managing interest rates under fire, with many calling for his resignation, but he has also shown very poor judgement, and perhaps worse, in speaking with hedge funds but not the public. ICYMI:

He'll be back in parliament again later in the week also:

As for timings above:

15 February 11.15 am AEDT is:

  • 15 February 0015 GMT
  • 14 February 1915 US Eastern time

17 February 9.30 am AEDT

  • 16 February 2230 GMT
  • 16 February 1730 US Eastern time