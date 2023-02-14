Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be under a lot of pressure when he appears in committee in Australia's parliament on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

Not only is his performance on managing interest rates under fire, with many calling for his resignation, but he has also shown very poor judgement, and perhaps worse, in speaking with hedge funds but not the public. ICYMI:

Lowe spoke with this hedge fund while not speaking in public since November last year.

the market was abuzz with talk that Lowe had considered aloud ... the possibility that Australia’s cash rate could go as far in this rising cycle as the US Federal Reserve’s (now at 4.5-4.75 per cent). Such an outcome would be way outside consensus market thinking.

He'll be back in parliament again later in the week also:

As for timings above:



15 February 11.15 am AEDT is:

15 February 0015 GMT

14 February 1915 US Eastern time

17 February 9.30 am AEDT