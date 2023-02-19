Coming up on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 local time in Australia are the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes for the February meeting.

The February 2023 monetary policy decision was a +25bp rate hike. And the statement from Lowe accompanying the decision tilted more hawkish, firming up expectations of further hikes to come.

Since the decision we've had extensive public remarks from Lowe, links can found in these posts

So while the minutes will be eyed for more detail we do know what the RBA is thinking (more hikes to come).

The Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike cycle so far.