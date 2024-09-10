Given Hunter's role at the Reserve Bank of Australia I expect there will be comments of pertinence to traders.

The RBA is focusing on bringing inflation back to target. The target band is 2-3% and 2.5% is the aim. The flip side of the mandate is to try to preserve as much of the gain in employment as possible.

So far this has equated to holding the cash rate at a 12 year high for an extended period. If Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is to be believed there hasn't much, if any, discussion of a near term cut to the rate.

Scheduled at 1020 Sydney time on Wednesday, September 11, 2024