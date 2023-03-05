The Reserve Bank of Australia meet, Tuesday, 7 March 2023, with its statement due at 2.30pm Sydney time

0330 GMT, which is 10.30 pm US Eastern time

The Bank will hike its cash rate again, by 25bp. Its way behind the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m rate ( we get another monthly CPI indication in the data due today)

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Shadow Board is recommending a +25bp cash rate rise. This is analyst consensus.

The Shadow Board is a group of economic experts who meet each month