The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged at 4.35%.
The statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time on Tuesday, November 5, 2024:
- 0330 GMT
- 2230 US Eastern time (Monday evening)
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock press conference will follow an hour later
As far as the tone of the statement, its expected the Bank will dial back the hawkish rhetoric a little given the lower inflation reading from the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week:
We've had some data just today that indicate inflation is still a risk, and that the labour market is steady/strong:
- Australian October Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge +0.3% m/m (prior +0.1%)
- Australian ANZ Job Advertisements for October +0.3% m/m (prior +2.3%)
These data won't influence the RBA meeting, but won't be ignored either.
***
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock