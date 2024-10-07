Coming up from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 are September meeting minutes:
- at 11.30am Sydney time, which is 0030 GMT and 2030 US Eastern time (Tuesday evening)
- the details of the Bank's September 2024 monetary policy decision
Following at midday Sydney time (0100 GMT / 2100 US Eastern time) is a speech from Andrew Hauser, Deputy Governor:
- at the Walkley Foundation
- text of the speech will be available
- a subsequent Q&A session is open to the media
Be on the lookout for clues of the next move from the Bank, which is expected to be a cut in early 2025 (Q1 is the market consensus).
Hauser was at the Bank of England prior to joining the Reserve Bank of Australia.