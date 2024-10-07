Coming up from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 are September meeting minutes:

at 11.30am Sydney time, which is 0030 GMT and 2030 US Eastern time (Tuesday evening)

the details of the Bank's September 2024 monetary policy decision

Following at midday Sydney time (0100 GMT / 2100 US Eastern time) is a speech from Andrew Hauser, Deputy Governor:

at the Walkley Foundation

text of the speech will be available

a subsequent Q&A session is open to the media

Be on the lookout for clues of the next move from the Bank, which is expected to be a cut in early 2025 (Q1 is the market consensus).

Hauser was at the Bank of England prior to joining the Reserve Bank of Australia.