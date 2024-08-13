This piece is from analyst Michael Pascoe here is Australia, arguing that a Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate cut is likely on the horizon despite all the tough tough from Governor Bullock last week.

Check it out here:

The key points:

  • RBA typically downplays rate cuts until the last minute
  • Inflation hawks looking backward, doves looking forward
  • Wage growth not driving key inflation areas
  • RBA admits uncertainty in forecasting and labor market dynamics
  • Latest wage price index shows annualized 3.4% growth in H1 2024, below CPI
  • RBA focused on anchoring inflation expectations around 2.5% target

Pascoe suggests that an interest rate cut could be "live" by November meeting. I agree.

rba cpi 08 August 2024 2

This screenshot is from the front page of the Bank's website.

The next lot of inflation data reports are due on:

August 28

  • Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator for July

September 25

  • Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator for August

October 30

  • September Quarter 2024 - this is the biggie!
  • Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator for September

The next RBA meeting following the quarterly CPI due on October 30 is on 4 and 5 November.