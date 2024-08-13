This piece is from analyst Michael Pascoe here is Australia, arguing that a Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate cut is likely on the horizon despite all the tough tough from Governor Bullock last week.

Check it out here:

The key points:

RBA typically downplays rate cuts until the last minute

Inflation hawks looking backward, doves looking forward

Wage growth not driving key inflation areas

RBA admits uncertainty in forecasting and labor market dynamics

Latest wage price index shows annualized 3.4% growth in H1 2024, below CPI

RBA focused on anchoring inflation expectations around 2.5% target

Pascoe suggests that an interest rate cut could be "live" by November meeting. I agree.

This screenshot is from the front page of the Bank's website.

The next lot of inflation data reports are due on:

August 28

Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator for July

September 25

Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator for August

October 30

September Quarter 2024 - this is the biggie!

Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator for September

The next RBA meeting following the quarterly CPI due on October 30 is on 4 and 5 November.