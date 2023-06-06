The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

this is 0430 GMT and 0030 US Eastern time

As I posted earlier, the consensus expectation is for an hold decision but its not a foregone conclusion, this is very much a 'live' meeting.

Previews:

And Greg has the AUD techs here:

Note also that coming up not too long after, at 9.20am and 9.50am on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 are Lowe and Bullock speaking

Wednesday 2330 GMT and Tuesday 7.30pm US Eastern time

If there is any explaining to do after today's decision these will provide the opportunity.

ps. Those links you see in the pic I'll post on approach to the two events tomorrow.