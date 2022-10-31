The Reserve Bank of Australia of Australia meet tomorrow, the statement is due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday, 1 November 2022.
Later in the day, at 0820 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be speaking.
The consensus expectation is for a +25bp cash rate hike:
- I posted on the Reuters poll of 32 analysts last week.
- ANZ, CBA and NAB expect a 25 bp hike on Tuesday, while Westpac predicted a 50 bp rise.
- Earlier preview here (scroll down a bit)
- Also this: Inflation powers through 7% ... Where does this leave the RBA?
The RBA hiking cycle so far: