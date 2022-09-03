The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0430 GMT on 6 September 2022.

Earlier previews are here:

Scanning through some of the comments on what Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA - one of Australia's 'big four' banks) is expecting ahead. In summary:

says the RBA is broadly expected to continue to raise the cash rate

CBA's base forecast is for a further 75 basis points of rate hikes over coming months

cash rate to peak at 2.6%, late in 2022

there is a risk of a higher terminal rate, around 2.85%

CBA then has the earliest projection (of the big 4 Australian banks) of when the RBA will stop hiking and actually cut the cash rate.

CBA points out its 2.6% peak forecast is the most conservative among analysts

expects the RBA to cut the cash rate by 50 basis points in H2 of 2023

---

Current RBA cash rate target: