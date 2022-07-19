I posted yesterday on the early-week events from the RBA. Posting this as a reminder (note the time for Bullock has altered).

Kicking off at 0130 GMT with the minutes of the July meeting and then followed up at 0305 GMT with Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, speaking on:

How are Households Placed for Interest Rate Increases?

Bullock is expected to be asked about the likelihood of a +75bp rate rise at the next meeting, August 2.

-

And, stay tuned 'cause the barrage does not stop!. The next day brings the big boss:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

speaking Wednesday morning, 20 July 2022, local time (Tuesday 19 July 2022 at 2350 GMT)