RBA Governor Bullock spoke last week:
- RBA Gov Bullock says is a bit more worried about the inflation impact from supply shocks
- More from RBA Gov Bullock - if inflation remains higher than expected will respond
On Tuesday, 24 October 2023 at 7 pm Sdyeny time, which is 0800 GMT and 0400 US Eastern time Bullock is speaking again.
- Monetary Policy in Australia: Complementarities and Trade-offs
at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Global Markets Conference, Sydney
I said last week that:
- I am not sure that Bullock is more hawkish than previous Governor Lowe, but she is certainly a lot more forthright in her messaging that the Bank will not sit idle if inflation doesn't behave.
Her comments will be worth tuning in for.
