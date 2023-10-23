RBA Governor Bullock spoke last week:

On Tuesday, 24 October 2023 at 7 pm Sdyeny time, which is 0800 GMT and 0400 US Eastern time Bullock is speaking again.

Monetary Policy in Australia: Complementarities and Trade-offs

at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Global Markets Conference, Sydney

I said last week that:

I am not sure that Bullock is more hawkish than previous Governor Lowe, but she is certainly a lot more forthright in her messaging that the Bank will not sit idle if inflation doesn't behave.

Her comments will be worth tuning in for.

