The data is here, mainly lower than Q3, lower than market expectations, and lower than RBA projections.

A very satisfactory trifecta indeed.

Australian government subsidies helped put a lid on costs. Nevertheless, a slowdown in core inflation is fuelling speculation of a cut in interest rates as early as next month. The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on February 17 and 18.

AUD/USD marked lower:

This is a one minute candle chart, so if you are lying in bed it'll give you a bit of picture of what happened after the data.

If you are lying in bed, go to sleep or you'll be grumpy tomorrow and do revenge trading. AmIright or amIright?