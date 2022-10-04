The consensus was for a 50bp rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia at its October monetary policy board meeting.

But, nope, the Bank has gone with +25bp.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe had flagged a slower pace of rate hikes but was cagey on the timing.

In the statement Lowe highlighted that the cash rate has increased "substantially in a short period of time". He said that slowing the pace of rate hikes gives the Bank time and space to assess household spending, wages, inflation and global economic developments.

The most recent inflation data was the (admittedly experimental at this stage):

The next official (and much more established) CPI data is due on October 26.

---

The Reserve Bank of Australia have opted for a timid approach. AUD/USD update:

audusd rba 25bp 04 October 2022