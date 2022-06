Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's speech is here:

I mentioned earlier "Lowe is not going to sound dovish".

And, don't forget, the minutes to the June meeting are released at 0130 GMT. These are not going to be dovish either, the bank jacked up its cash rate by 50bps at that meeting and promised more hikes to come.

AUD/USD is carrying on higher after Lowe's speech: