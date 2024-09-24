UBS are not impressed by the stimulus announcement from China on Tuesday. In summary from the note :
- announcement signals a positive move toward a more supportive approach
- but it doesn't match the scale of past stimulus efforts that triggered sustained market rallies
- monetary easing by itself won't be enough to end the current cycle of deflation and deleveraging
- greater fiscal support is necessary
- more fiscal stimulus could be introduced in October through a budget revision, particularly if third-quarter GDP remains significantly below the 5% mark
On FX, analysts at the bank recommend hedging exposure the the yuan on approach to US election. Their 'most preffered' is the Australian dollar, it'll benefit from China's measures.
---
