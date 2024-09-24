UBS are not impressed by the stimulus announcement from China on Tuesday. In summary from the note :

announcement signals a positive move toward a more supportive approach

but it doesn't match the scale of past stimulus efforts that triggered sustained market rallies

monetary easing by itself won't be enough to end the current cycle of deflation and deleveraging

greater fiscal support is necessary

more fiscal stimulus could be introduced in October through a budget revision, particularly if third-quarter GDP remains significantly below the 5% mark

On FX, analysts at the bank recommend hedging exposure the the yuan on approach to US election. Their 'most preffered' is the Australian dollar, it'll benefit from China's measures.

