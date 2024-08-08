Bullock was hawkish earlier on the week:

And, same again today:

  • RBA Governor Bullock: Don't expect to be back in 2-3% target range until end of 2025
  • "The most recent inflation reading shows that while inflation is lower than it was a year ago, it is still too high. Inflation in many goods prices has declined but inflation in services prices is high and proving very sticky."
  • "I know this (raising rates) is not what people want to hear. But the alternative of persistently high inflation is worse. It hurts everyone,"
  • "We don’t expect to be back in the 2–3% target range until the end of 2025 – over a year away. This is why the Board explicitly considered whether another interest rate rise was required to ensure inflation continues to decline."

AUD/USD has risen on the session,. adding a little more:

aud Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock 08 August 2024 2