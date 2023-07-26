The data post is here:

Headline and trimmed mean core inflation both came in lower than expected while the weighted median core measure came in slightly above. the big caveat though was that services inflation, that the Reserve Bank of Australia is paying close attention to, ratcheted up to a 22 year high.

AUD traders marked it down on the headline numbers though, the better headline and trimmed mean lowers the probability of an RBA cash rate hike next week, at the margin (the meeting is August 1):

One-minute candles chart.