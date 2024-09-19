HSBC is eyeing the RBA higher for longer vs. an easing Federal Reserve. Various reports from analysts at the bank cite the strong labour market report yesterday alongside sticky high inflation as helping to bolster both:

market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep rates unchanged

and for AUD/USD

Conclusions of the reports include rate cuts not being seen for some time ahead:

RBA on hold until Q2 2025

RBA will only ease in a limited fashion in 2025

On the jobs market HSBC mention support from public sector employment. This is attracting a lot of attention in Australia and is a good point, if it dissipates the risk is for higher unemployment in Australia.

