Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics:

In summary it shows

  • the annual rise in the monthly CPI indicator increased from 5.5% in April
  • to 6.2% in May
  • then to 6.8%
  • June quarter CPI 6.1%

more to come

Coming up soon will be more timely releases. ABS says:

Summary

Australia does have a monthly inflation survey. It's a helpful one but it does require a subscription. This publicly available data will be welcome.

AUd update:

aud cpi 16 August 2022