Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics:
In summary it shows
the annual rise in the monthly CPI indicator increased from 5.5% in April to 6.2% in May then to 6.8% June quarter CPI 6.1%
more to come
Coming up soon will be more timely releases. ABS says:
Summary On 26 October 2022, the ABS will commence publication of a monthly CPI indicator. This first publication will occur alongside the release of the quarterly CPI. Thereafter, the monthly CPI indicator will be published around four weeks after the end of the reference month, starting with the October month release on 30 November. The exception to this will be the November data, which will be published in January. The monthly CPI indicator will provide a timelier indication of inflation using the same data collected for use in the quarterly CPI. Each month will include updated prices for between 62 and 73 per cent of the weight of the quarterly CPI basket. The quarterly CPI will continue to be Australia’s key measure of inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Australia does have a monthly inflation survey. It's a helpful one but it does require a subscription. This publicly available data will be welcome.
AUd update:
