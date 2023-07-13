Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's term finishes up in September. He is seeking reappointment. Local public broadcaster ABC says he will not be reappointed.

The Australian Federal government Cabinet is expected to meet this morning to decide on his replacement. An announcement from Treasurer Jim Chalmers is expected to follow.

Three front runners are said to be deputy Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock, Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy and Finance Department secretary Jenny Wilkinson.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe and Australian PM Albanese