The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on August 5 and 6. Ahead of that, on July 31, are inflation data for Q2 2024 and June 2024. Both are due at 11.30 am Sydney time on Wednesday, July 31 (0130 GMT and 2130 US Eastern time on Tuesday).

Snippet preview points via Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

Q2 24 CPI in focus as the key near-term data point.

will make or break the near-term case for an interest rate increase at the August Board meeting

The Q1 24 CPI and recent monthly CPI indicator outcomes have been above expectations, and the RBA has sharpened language on the inflation outlook

the prospect of a hike in August hinges on the RBA’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, the trimmed mean.

The three scenarios to watch: