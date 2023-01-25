ING on today's inflation data and imp[lications for the Reserve Bank of Australia.
In brief:
- Much of the recent inflation disappointment can be put down to one-offs, weather-related and other seasonal effects. But that still leaves inflation higher, and likely to come down slower than otherwise
- But while we had harboured hopes that base effects would start to quickly bring down inflation, enabling the RBA to stop hiking once rates reached 3.6%, which they would have done by the March meeting, we now believe they will have to keep hiking for at least another 2 meetings, taking the peak cash rate up another 50bp to 4.1%.
