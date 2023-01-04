We had the flash reading for these back in mid-December:

These are from Judo Bank / Markit. We had the manufacturing reading earlier this week:

Ugly services PMI. Higher interest rates seem to be biting.

Commentary from the report (in summary):

On inflation developments:

  • “Despite the slowdown in demand and activity evident in the latest PMI results, the price indicators continue to point to elevated inflation pressures. Input costs are easing, in line with lower commodity prices, but the extent to which service sector costs have fallen is much less than we are seeing in the manufacturing sector. Domestic energy and labour costs are keeping upward pressure on prices within Australia’s service industry. As a result, the prices charged index remains well above pre-COVID levels at 57.2. This suggests inflation will remain well above desired levels well into 2023.”

If the CPI remains elevated the RBA will remain in tightening mode. The Bank only has two (official) jobs, its mandate requires the bank chase full employment and stable prices. Stable prices are expressed by the RBA as a 2 to 3% band for inflation. As I posted yesterday, its currently MUCH higher.

Australian inflation 04 January 2023

If you can look at those graphs and see inflation back in the target band anytime soon, please let me know in the comments. I am not so optimistic.