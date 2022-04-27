ANZ are now looking for a 15bp rate hile at the May 3 meeting, citing the "higher than expected CPI".

  • Inflation pressures have momentum and have broadened.
  • A cash rate target of 0.1% is inappropriate against this backdrop.

ING:

JP Morgan:

  • projecting a 15bps RBA cash rate hike next week
  • from 0.1% to 0.25%
  • “CPI delivered significant upside through food, housing, and transport,”
  • “While occurring in the expected (and not particularly policy-sensitive) areas, there is enough uplift on core inflation to force the RBA to move further ahead of wage data.”

DB:

  • We now expect the RBA will hike by 15bps at the May meeting, and follow up with a 50bp hike in June
  • it should actively consider a 40bp hike in May, followed by a 25bp hike in June. We cannot rule that scenario out (and neither should the RBA Board), but it is not our base case.
  • Australia's inflation dynamics have changed. The Q1 CPI shows the RBA has a (very) narrow window of opportunity to avoid a US- style inflation spiral. Federal election or not, it should act now.

Once again Australia lagging behind NZ.

