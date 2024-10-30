The data is here:

Oxford Economics:

latest data was what was “expected”

headline inflation back in the target band would not lead to a rate cut

“The main game is core inflation and that is unfortunately still too high for the RBA to be comfortable with cutting rates”

state and federal electricity subsidies curbing headline inflation

these measures due to unwind next year

Capital Economics:

"Although quarterly trimmed mean CPI is not yet rising at pace consistent with the RBA’s target range, we think it will do so before long," "That should pave the way for the Bank to begin easing policy at its meeting next February"

Bendigo Bank:

a cut in February or May has remained a close call for some time

we continue to suggest an RBA rate cut in May is most likely

The Reserve Bank of Australia hasn't updated the front page of its website yet:

I should fix that .... here we go:

Tee hee. When you know just enough HTML to be a danger to yourself and others.

(ps. Don't go checking the RBA website for my change, its only local to me ;-) )