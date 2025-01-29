The Australian inflation data was encouraging:

Where we are at:

  • Inflation slows significantly: Consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in almost four years in Q4 2024.
  • Market expectations for rate cuts: Markets now price in an around 80% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut the 4.35% cash rate by 25 basis points at its February 18 meeting.
  • Government subsidies impact: Some of the inflation moderation was driven by government rebates on electricity and other subsidies, which may reverse once they expire.
  • Annual inflation falls into target range: Inflation dropped to 2.4%, down from 2.8% in Q3 and a peak of 7.8% in late 2022, landing within the RBA’s 2-3% target range.
  • Core inflation easing:
    • Trimmed mean inflation rose just 0.5% in Q4, the slowest since mid-2021.
    • Annual trimmed mean fell to 3.2%, driven by a slowdown in housing-related costs.
    • The RBA’s preferred six-month annualized core measure declined to 2.6%.
  • Labor market strength as a counterbalance:
    • Unemployment remains low at 4.0%, arguing against an urgent rate cut.
    • Strong labor demand has been offset by skilled migration, preventing rapid wage growth.
    • Wage growth has slowed to 3.5%, down from a 4.3% peak, even as employment remains strong.

While inflation has cooled, reinforcing market expectations for a rate cut, the strong labor market and stable wage growth may lead the RBA to hold off on immediate easing until more data confirms a sustained downward trend in inflation. Mix in high government spending and a falling dollar as reasons the RBA may extend its hold.

RBA Bullock

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is under pressure to cut ahead of a May Australian election.