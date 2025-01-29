The Australian inflation data was encouraging:

Where we are at:

Inflation slows significantly: Consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in almost four years in Q4 2024.

Consumer prices rose at their in Q4 2024. Market expectations for rate cuts: Markets now price in an around 80% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut the 4.35% cash rate by 25 basis points at its February 18 meeting.

Markets now price in an around that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut the by at its meeting. Government subsidies impact: Some of the inflation moderation was driven by government rebates on electricity and other subsidies , which may reverse once they expire .

Some of the inflation moderation was driven by , which may . Annual inflation falls into target range: Inflation dropped to 2.4% , down from 2.8% in Q3 and a peak of 7.8% in late 2022 , landing within the RBA’s 2-3% target range .

Inflation dropped to , down from and a peak of , landing . Core inflation easing: Trimmed mean inflation rose just 0.5% in Q4, the slowest since mid-2021. Annual trimmed mean fell to 3.2% , driven by a slowdown in housing-related costs . The RBA’s preferred six-month annualized core measure declined to 2.6% .

Labor market strength as a counterbalance: Unemployment remains low at 4.0% , arguing against an urgent rate cut. Strong labor demand has been offset by skilled migration , preventing rapid wage growth. Wage growth has slowed to 3.5% , down from a 4.3% peak , even as employment remains strong.



While inflation has cooled, reinforcing market expectations for a rate cut, the strong labor market and stable wage growth may lead the RBA to hold off on immediate easing until more data confirms a sustained downward trend in inflation. Mix in high government spending and a falling dollar as reasons the RBA may extend its hold.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is under pressure to cut ahead of a May Australian election.