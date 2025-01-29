The Australian inflation data was encouraging:
- Australian Q4 2024 inflation headline 2.4% y/y (expected 2.5%)
- AUD/USD has dropped after the better than expected Q4 inflation data from Australi
Where we are at:
- Inflation slows significantly: Consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in almost four years in Q4 2024.
- Market expectations for rate cuts: Markets now price in an around 80% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut the 4.35% cash rate by 25 basis points at its February 18 meeting.
- Government subsidies impact: Some of the inflation moderation was driven by government rebates on electricity and other subsidies, which may reverse once they expire.
- Annual inflation falls into target range: Inflation dropped to 2.4%, down from 2.8% in Q3 and a peak of 7.8% in late 2022, landing within the RBA’s 2-3% target range.
- Core inflation easing:
- Trimmed mean inflation rose just 0.5% in Q4, the slowest since mid-2021.
- Annual trimmed mean fell to 3.2%, driven by a slowdown in housing-related costs.
- The RBA’s preferred six-month annualized core measure declined to 2.6%.
- Labor market strength as a counterbalance:
- Unemployment remains low at 4.0%, arguing against an urgent rate cut.
- Strong labor demand has been offset by skilled migration, preventing rapid wage growth.
- Wage growth has slowed to 3.5%, down from a 4.3% peak, even as employment remains strong.
While inflation has cooled, reinforcing market expectations for a rate cut, the strong labor market and stable wage growth may lead the RBA to hold off on immediate easing until more data confirms a sustained downward trend in inflation. Mix in high government spending and a falling dollar as reasons the RBA may extend its hold.
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is under pressure to cut ahead of a May Australian election.