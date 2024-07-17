The Australian Labour market report for June is due at 1130 Sydney time on Thursday, 18 July 2024:

0130 GMT

2130 US Eastern time (Wednesday evening)

An in-brief preview from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, bolding is mine:

While always important, the outcome will be watched closely in conjunction with the Q2 24 CPI ahead of the August RBA Board Meeting.

We expect a step down in the size of employment gains in June to +20k, following gains of ~40k in both May and April.

As a result the unemployment rate would lift to 4.1% with the participation rate unchanged at 66.8%.

A sufficiently strong report would see us delay our November start date to the RBA easing cycle. And depending on the outcome of the Q2 24 CPI would lift the risk of a near term rate hike.

***

The CPI report is due on July 31 at the same time of day as this report.

The August RBA meeting is on the 5th and 6th.