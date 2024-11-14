The data is here from earlier:

Westpac with the recap, in brief:

Australian labour market remains in relatively solid health

employment growth slowing broadly in line with population growth

average hours holding steady

few signs that labour demand is capitulating to an extent that warrants concern

labour market conditions remain somewhat tight ... this is not translating to stronger wage inflation pressures

On balance, today’s update will see the RBA continue to remain focused on the dynamics around underlying inflation.

Speaking of the RBA, we heard from Bullock earlier, not dovish:

AUD/USD update: