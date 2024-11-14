The data is here from earlier:

Westpac with the recap, in brief:

Australian labour market remains in relatively solid health

  • employment growth slowing broadly in line with population growth
  • average hours holding steady
  • few signs that labour demand is capitulating to an extent that warrants concern
  • labour market conditions remain somewhat tight ... this is not translating to stronger wage inflation pressures
  • On balance, today’s update will see the RBA continue to remain focused on the dynamics around underlying inflation.

Speaking of the RBA, we heard from Bullock earlier, not dovish:

AUD/USD update:

