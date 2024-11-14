The data is here from earlier:
- Australian October unemployment rate 4.1% (vs. 4.1% expected)
- AUD/USD little changed after the October employment report showed a steady jobless rate
- (ps. AUD/USD has slid a little since this post, broadly stronger USD the culprit)
Westpac with the recap, in brief:
Australian labour market remains in relatively solid health
- employment growth slowing broadly in line with population growth
- average hours holding steady
- few signs that labour demand is capitulating to an extent that warrants concern
- labour market conditions remain somewhat tight ... this is not translating to stronger wage inflation pressures
- On balance, today’s update will see the RBA continue to remain focused on the dynamics around underlying inflation.
***
Speaking of the RBA, we heard from Bullock earlier, not dovish:
***
AUD/USD update: