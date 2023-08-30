The monthly CPI data is due from the Australian Bureau of Statistics at 11.30am Sydney time (0130 GMT and 2130 uste)
ING preview:
- July CPI inflation data is forecast to decline to 5.2%YoY from 5.4% in June. But the July data will also include some chunky electricity tariff increases, so we think there is a chance the number is higher than this, with an outside chance that inflation actually rises from last month.
Earlier previews and inflation-relevant posts:
- RBA’s own staff could be signalling low faith in durably hitting the Bank's CPI target
- Preview of Australian July inflation data due mid-week. A key release for the RBA and AUD.