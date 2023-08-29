I posted earlier on this ICYMI:
The monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release. For the July - September quarter we'll get that in October. Nevertheless, we will receive some information from the monthly release today. Earlier previews:
- RBA’s own staff could be signalling low faith in durably hitting the Bank's CPI target
- Preview of Australian July inflation data due mid-week. A key release for the RBA and AUD.
From the RBA website where the monthly CPI number is featured.