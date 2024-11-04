The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is a privately surveyed inflation indicator. it was the 'go to' for a guide to monthly inflation data for Australia prior to the Australian Bureau of Statistics introducing their monthly measure.

For October 2024:

+0.3% m/m (prior +0.1%)

+3.0% y/y (prior +2.6%)

The jump will not be welcome news to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Gauge is not a definitive guide to inflation, but a rise of this magnitude, both m/m and y/y, will not be shrugged off/ Analysts are currently clustered around a February RBA rate cut expectation. Market prcingis for the first cut around May, instead.

Curent rates from the RBA webioste.

ps The Bank meets this week, November 4 and 5.

No rate cut is expected: