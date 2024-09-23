The Australia 'Greens' party want RBA independence ended. The Greens said they'll support changes at the RBA only if interest rates are cut.
Australian Treasurer Chalmers is trying to create a new monetary policy board at the RBA, but do so he needs support of the Greens Party.
The Greens preface their demands with the misleading:
- “The Reserve Bank board are not infallible high-priests of the economy who are above criticism”
LOL, the RBA have been anything but above criticism!
Greens go on:
- “That is why, by making lower interest rates a condition of our support, the Greens are consciously and deliberately putting the RBA into the centre of political debate, where they belong.
- “Both yourself and the Reserve Bank governor have said you want this legislation passed. Now you both know what has to be done to secure these changes.”
Populist swill.
I suspect Chalmers will bin his reforms if this is the condition. Australian financial markets will be smashed if the Green politicians get their way.
The RBA September statement is due tomorrow at 2.30 pm Sydney time
- 0130 GMT
- 2130 US Eastern time
