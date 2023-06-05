TD/Melbourne Institute Inflation gauge +0.9% m/m

  • this is the largest m/m jump since January this year
  • prior +0.2%

+5.9% y/y

  • prior +6.1%

Trimmed mean 0.8% m/m and 5.2% y/y

  • prior 0.3% m/m and 5.5% y/y

Uh-oh. The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is tomorrow. While consensus expectation is for an on hold decision this might produce e a little nervousness at the RBA. .

Philip Lowe rba