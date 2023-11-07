Chalmers will speak at 2.40 pm Sydney time, 10 minutes after the Reserve Bank of Australia announcement.
The RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 2230 US Eastern time and 0330 GMT.
- a +25bp rate hike is a near-unanimous expectation among analysts
- market pricing is more circumspect, just under 60%
Earlier:
- Failure to act on high CPI threatens to damage the Reserve Bank of Australia's credibility
- Reuters Poll: RBA to high cash rate to 4.35% on November 7
- IMF tells the RBA to hike interest rates higher, and hold 'em high for longer
- Westpac forecasting a November Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike
- UBS forecasts a November RBA interest rate hike, and likely more to come after that
- RBA rate hike incoming on November 7 - will they hike again in December?
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecast a 25bp RBA rate hike on November 7
- Australia - Demand for luxury supercars "through the roof"
- Australian Treasurer Chalmers says inflation is moderating but persistent
- ANZ forecasts a 25bp RBA interest rate hike on November 7 (previous forecast was December)
- Australia - market is rapidly pricing in a November rate hike after surging inflation data
- AUD/USD jumped higher on Australian inflation data, November 7 rate hike is likely now.