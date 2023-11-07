Chalmers will speak at 2.40 pm Sydney time, 10 minutes after the Reserve Bank of Australia announcement.

The RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 2230 US Eastern time and 0330 GMT.

  • a +25bp rate hike is a near-unanimous expectation among analysts
  • market pricing is more circumspect, just under 60%

Earlier:

Jim Chalmers, Treasurer of Australia
