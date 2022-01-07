Via the Australian Financial Review (may be gated) today:

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has committed to a broad-based, independent review of the Reserve Bank of Australia and the nation’s monetary policy settings after this year’s election,

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers is also committed to an examination of the RBA if Labor forms government

The inflation target would probably be a central part of any review, which could also look at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s mandate to consider house prices in setting interest rates. The composition of the RBA’s board and its communication strategy would also be likely to be scrutinised.

More at that link above if you are interested.