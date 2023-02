ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac are Australia's 4 largest banks, by a long way.

All have passed through, in full, the RBA 25bp rate hike to variable-rate mortgage loans. At the margin the higher mortgage rates will act to reduce demand in the economy. Which is sort of the point of an RBA rate hike.

The bad news for mortgage holders, worse news I should say, is the RBA cash rate is still negative, compared with inflation, so there are further rate hikes yet to come.