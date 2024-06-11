ANZ is one of Australia's biggest four banks.
Like many others analysts, the bank had been tipping a late 2024 rate cut from the RBA. Persistent sticky high inflation has seen them push that out now from November this year to February next year:
- then a further cut in April 2025
- then one more in Q4 2025
ANZ see 3 cuts on total at this stage, taking the cash rate to 3.6%.
Australia's other 3 largest banks forecasts:
CBA:
- first cut in November, 4 further cuts in 2025, taking the cash rate to 3.1%
WPAC:
- first cut in November, 4 further cuts in 2025, taking the cash rate to 3.1%
NAB:
- first cut in November, 4 further cuts in 2025, taking the cash rate to 3.1%