ANZ is one of Australia's biggest four banks.

Like many others analysts, the bank had been tipping a late 2024 rate cut from the RBA. Persistent sticky high inflation has seen them push that out now from November this year to February next year:

then a further cut in April 2025

then one more in Q4 2025

ANZ see 3 cuts on total at this stage, taking the cash rate to 3.6%.

Australia's other 3 largest banks forecasts:

CBA:

first cut in November, 4 further cuts in 2025, taking the cash rate to 3.1%

WPAC:

first cut in November, 4 further cuts in 2025, taking the cash rate to 3.1%

NAB: