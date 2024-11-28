I posted on the machinations earlier:

The Australian Labor party government has secured the support of minority party Greens to help pass the legislation.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Reserve Bank Reforms) Bill 2023 was one of around 30 bills passed on the final parliamentary sitting day of the year. The government agreed to Greens demands for A$500 million in social housing upgrades and the elimination of coal, oil and gas funding in the Future Made in Australia Bill.

Check out that link above for what the reforms mean for the RBA.