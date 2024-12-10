The Reserve Bank of Australia policy statement will be released at 2.30pm Sydney time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

0330 GMT / 2230 US Eastern time on Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will hold her press conference an hour later

I posted a preview yesterday:

And this morning:

According to the Bloomberg survey of analysts the Bank is expected to leave its cash rate on hold at 4.35%. That is the unanimous expectation of analysts.

From Shane Oliver, head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at Australia's AMP: