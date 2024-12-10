The Reserve Bank of Australia policy statement will be released at 2.30pm Sydney time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
- 0330 GMT / 2230 US Eastern time on Monday
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will hold her press conference an hour later
I posted a preview yesterday:
And this morning:
According to the Bloomberg survey of analysts the Bank is expected to leave its cash rate on hold at 4.35%. That is the unanimous expectation of analysts.
From Shane Oliver, head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at Australia's AMP:
- forecasts a rate cut in May
- "However, with inflation trending down and weaker than expected growth we think the RBA should cut earlier and there is still a high chance of a February cut"
- Our Australian Inflation Indicator still points down for inflation.