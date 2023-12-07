Treasurer Chalmers comments:

  • Agreed on a new monetary policy statement with RBA
  • Reserve Bank board and govt agree that a flexible inflation target is appropriate framework for achieving price stability
  • RBA, govt agree that an appropriate goal is consumer price inflation between 2 and 3 per cent
  • Reserve Bank board sets monetary policy such that inflation is expected to return to the midpoint of the target
  • The appropriate timeframe for this depends on economic circumstances

---

This is just a shifting of the deckchairs.

More:

  • RBA to publish detailed forecast data and assumptions including for the cash rate
  • Once the new monetary policy board is operational it will publish an unattributed record of votes and will publish board papers after five years
  • Monetary policy board will convene and engage with an expert advisory group on monetary policy to provide the board with a wide range of external views
chalmers 28 July 2022

I posted views on the changes coming up at the RBA a few months ago: