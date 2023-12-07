Treasurer Chalmers comments:

Agreed on a new monetary policy statement with RBA

Reserve Bank board and govt agree that a flexible inflation target is appropriate framework for achieving price stability

RBA, govt agree that an appropriate goal is consumer price inflation between 2 and 3 per cent

Reserve Bank board sets monetary policy such that inflation is expected to return to the midpoint of the target

The appropriate timeframe for this depends on economic circumstances

---

This is just a shifting of the deckchairs.

More:

RBA to publish detailed forecast data and assumptions including for the cash rate

Once the new monetary policy board is operational it will publish an unattributed record of votes and will publish board papers after five years

Monetary policy board will convene and engage with an expert advisory group on monetary policy to provide the board with a wide range of external views

I posted views on the changes coming up at the RBA a few months ago: