We need to see evidence of the most persistent elements of inflation, services inflation in particular, easing back

In terms of policy-setting, we need to look past short-term trends

Services inflation might be much stickier in the months ahead

Hopes lower inflation will influence expectations in the real economy

But we need to see more evidence of that

Inflation moving back to around 2.7% is not an acceptable level as a resting point

Needing to get inflation back to 2% mark is the best thing for households

We will not maintain policy stance any longer than we need to

Following his remarks, the odds of a May rate cut have dwindled to ~45% now with traders even paring back odds of a June rate cut. The latter now has odds of ~96% after having been fully priced in before the BOE decision.