I posted yesterday on the early responses as they came in:

And, wow, it just didn't stop:

I thought I'd put together a summary of all the updates on what bank analysts are expecting from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As a reminder the meeting is on March 21 and 22,

Expecting a 50bp rate hike:

Citi

Expecting a 25bp rate hike:

BNP Paribas

BoA

Deutsche Bank

ING

JPM (as noted above)

Morgan Stanley

Rabo

Société Générale

Standard Chartered

UBS

Expecting an on-hold decision:

Barclays

Goldman Sachs (as noted above)

Nat West

Expecting a 25bp rate cut:

Nomura (as noted above)

---

Its not just the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expecting to be impacted, expectations for other central banks are also being pared back. While these are a topic for another post, in brief: