I posted yesterday on the early responses as they came in:
- JP Morgan "continue to look for a 25bp hike at next week's" FOMC meeting
- Goldman Sachs forecasts NO rate hike from the FOMC in March
And, wow, it just didn't stop:
I thought I'd put together a summary of all the updates on what bank analysts are expecting from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As a reminder the meeting is on March 21 and 22,
Expecting a 50bp rate hike:
- Citi
Expecting a 25bp rate hike:
- BNP Paribas
- BoA
- Deutsche Bank
- ING
- JPM (as noted above)
- Morgan Stanley
- Rabo
- Société Générale
- Standard Chartered
- UBS
Expecting an on-hold decision:
- Barclays
- Goldman Sachs (as noted above)
- Nat West
Expecting a 25bp rate cut:
- Nomura (as noted above)
---
Its not just the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expecting to be impacted, expectations for other central banks are also being pared back. While these are a topic for another post, in brief: