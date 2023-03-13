I posted yesterday on the early responses as they came in:

I thought I'd put together a summary of all the updates on what bank analysts are expecting from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As a reminder the meeting is on March 21 and 22,

Expecting a 50bp rate hike:

  • Citi

Expecting a 25bp rate hike:

  • BNP Paribas
  • BoA
  • Deutsche Bank
  • ING
  • JPM (as noted above)
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Rabo
  • Société Générale
  • Standard Chartered
  • UBS

Expecting an on-hold decision:

  • Barclays
  • Goldman Sachs (as noted above)
  • Nat West

Expecting a 25bp rate cut:

  • Nomura (as noted above)

Its not just the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expecting to be impacted, expectations for other central banks are also being pared back. While these are a topic for another post, in brief:

