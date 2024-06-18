Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

As we taper bond buying, we will of course be aiming to shrink size of our balance sheet in ratio to GDP terms

Basic purpose of our bond tapering would be to allow yields to move more freely driven by market forces, and revive market functioning

Japan's economy will likely see more clear signs of positive wage-inflation cycle as nominal wages rise

Must be vigilant to impact of weak yen, import price moves on economy

Corporate price, wage-setting behaviour clearly changing on record profits, tightening job market

Nominal wages likely to rise ahead and gradually lead to positive real household income, underpin consumption

Consumption likely to increase moderately as nominal wage gains accelerate