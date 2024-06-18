Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

  • As we taper bond buying, we will of course be aiming to shrink size of our balance sheet in ratio to GDP terms
  • Basic purpose of our bond tapering would be to allow yields to move more freely driven by market forces, and revive market functioning
  • Japan's economy will likely see more clear signs of positive wage-inflation cycle as nominal wages rise
  • Must be vigilant to impact of weak yen, import price moves on economy

  • Corporate price, wage-setting behaviour clearly changing on record profits, tightening job market

  • Nominal wages likely to rise ahead and gradually lead to positive real household income, underpin consumption

  • Consumption likely to increase moderately as nominal wage gains accelerate

  • For now, don't expect japan to experience stagflation

Earlier from Ueda:

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is still moving in a small range only:

usdjpy Bank of Japan Governor Ueda 18 June 2024 2