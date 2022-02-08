BoA economics citing rapidly rising wages as a key factor in their projection of seven interest rate rises to come in 2022:

7*0.25% increases in 2022

4*0.25% to follow in 2023

On the indicators of rising wages:

If I’m the Fed, I’m getting more nervous that it’s not just a few outliers

And:

If I were the Fed chair ... I would have raised rates early in the fall. When we get this broad-based increase and it starts making its way to wages, you’re behind the curve and you need to start moving.