Bank of America CEO Moynihan spoke in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Headline comments:

US interest rates will begin falling in Q2 2024

Don’t think we will see a deep recession in the US

The US will have a "technical recession"

---

Note that a recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, that is,. a contraction in gorwth. A 'technical recession' is this definition. Thus a 'technical recession' is a recession.

Graph via the St Louis Fed: