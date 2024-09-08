Analysts at Bank of America see a huge flip to dovish for the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada:

Forecast a 25bp rate cut at the next five Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings:

September 17-18, 2024

November 6-7, 2024

December 17-18, 2024

January/February 31-1, 2025

March 21-22, 2025

And, for the Bank of Canada: